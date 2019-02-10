|
Richard F. Longe
Sheldon - Richard F. Longe, age 94, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home in Sheldon.
He was born in Bakersfield on February 2, 1925, the son of the late Elmer and Bertha (Longey) Longe.
Richard worked on several farms throughout his life before purchasing his own in 1971 on VT Route 105 in Sheldon. After he retired, he continued to help the boys with field work until he was 92. Richard married the love of his life, Shirley (Taylor) Longe, on May 27, 1953. The two were inseparable and enjoyed doing everything side-by-side including traveling to country festivals, playing cards, sitting on the front porch, and completing work around the farm. Richard was a member of the Moose Lodge in St. Albans and enjoyed many good meals, and nights square dancing with Shirley. He loved visits with his family and friends, especially large gatherings for special occasions. Richard will be remembered for his strong and dedicated work ethic and his deep love for his wife.
He is survived by his children, Dennis Longe of Sheldon, Joanne Longe and her companion Wayne Gregoire of Enosburgh, Charles Longe and his wife Laurie of Sheldon, Laurie Tremblay and her husband Joseph "Jay" of Berkshire, Nancy Larivee and her husband Johnny of Franklin, and Michael Longe of Sheldon; his grandchildren, Jessica Goss and her husband Josh, Matthew Gregoire, Nicole Gregoire, Rhanna Walsh and her husband Nick, Chuck Longe and his fiancé Kelly Hart, Rebecca Johnston and her husband Cody, Cassandra Longe, Chloe Longe, Katie Tremblay and her fiancé Damian Longley, Stacie Tremblay and her fiancé Dan Sartwell, Travis Tremblay and his significant other Leah Russin, Justin Tremblay, Jamie Larivee and his significant other Amanda Moran, Amanda Ovitt and her husband Jordan, and Cody Larivee and his significant other Katie Rainville; his great grandchildren, Kaden & Reagan Goss, Camden Gregoire, Addyson, Aiden & Lilly Longe, Benjamin Walsh, Henry & Alexander Sartwell, Eden Longley, Piper Tremblay, Jeremiah, Jacob & Sophia Ovitt; his sister, Kathryn Dulude of Enosburg Falls; sister-in-law, Shirley Taylor of Enosburg Falls, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Shirley (Taylor) Longe on October 10, 2014; his son, Jeffrey Longe on January 31, 1976; his grandson, Timothy Larivee on March 11, 2012; his sisters, Bernice Ryea, Hilda Duffy, Geraldine Newton, Marjorie Comings, and Barbara Jeffords; and his brothers, Leonard, Clifton, and Floyd Longe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Richard's family is invited to Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls on Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 PM.
For those who wish, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency - Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019