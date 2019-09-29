|
|
Richard H Rose
North Hero - On September 17, 2019, Richard H Rose passed peacefully in his sleep at Birchwood Rehab, where he was recuperating after a fall. Richard was 91 years old.
He served in the US Navy from 1946-1954. In 1956, he began working at one of the original large commercial production companies in New York City, EUE/Screen Gems. A career that afforded the opportunity to travel extensively all over the world. As production manager, he oversaw production on commercials for many major US companies. He was one of the oldest retired members of I.A.T.S.E. Local 52.
Dick had always loved the Champlain Islands and even during his New York days, visited Vermont at every opportunity. In 1979, he moved to North Hero, Vermont, and started a very successful contracting business. He built many houses in the area. He loved fishing, gardening, and football ( NY Giants fan) He ventured on several salmon fishing excursions in the Pacific Northwest & Alaska with his buddies.
Dick is survived by his wife Eva. Children Richard C Rose (wife Chriss), Kathy Kyle (husband Dennis), Robert Rose, Karole Rubira (fiancé Matt Marzano) Steven Rose (wife Mona). Grandsons Richard F Rose (wife Renee), Sean Kyle, & Jason Kyle (wife Shannon), nieces & nephews, 3 great grandchildren, 4 great, great grandchildren, and close friends (Ann Mann & George Cooney). Dick was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Gertrude Rose, brother Gordon Rose, and sister Florence Garrison. A memorial service will be held on a later date. Cremation Steven C Gregory and Son.
Memorial contributions an be made to: CIDER, PO box 13, South Hero, VT 05486. Grand Isle Rescue, PO box 79, Grand Isle VT 05478. North Hero Volunteer Fire Dept., North Hero, VT 05474.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019