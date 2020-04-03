|
Richard (Dick) J. Culkin
Richard (Dick) J. Culkin, 86 passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas P. Culkin and Genevieve (Jane) Mehlek, son-in-law Brian Garzione and daughter-in-law Amanda Dingle Culkin. He married Marion (Wolfe) Culkin in 1955 and was married for almost 60 years until she passed away in 2015. Richard graduated from (then) Cortland State Teachers College (now SUNY Cortland) in 1956 with a degree in Education. He earned his Masters Degree in Education from Cortland in1964.
Dick taught science, coached football and basketball in the Westhill School District from 1956 -1968. He was the Vice Principal at West Genesee High School from 1968-1975. He was Principal of Camillus Junior High from 1975-1988.
Dick served as an Usher at St. Ann's Church for many years, and was a longtime member of Camillus Country Club. He enjoyed fishing and boating at his camp on Oneida Lake.
He leaves his wife Kathleen, daughter, JoAnn of Wellington, FL, two sons, Jeffrey, of South Burlington, VT and Andrew of Temecula, CA, a sister, Genevieve (Jeanne) Coddington of Baldwinsville, two grandsons, Peter Culkin (Christina) of South Burlington, VT, Griffin Culkin of Temecula, CA ,granddaughter, Emily Culkin of Missoula, MT and great grandson Samuel.
There will be private services for the family and Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later time.
Contributions in Dick's name may be made to St. Ann's/ St. Charles food pantry, 4461 Onondaga Blvd. Syracuse, NY 13219.
Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home, 5854 Belle Isle Road, Syracuse NY 13209 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020