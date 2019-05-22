|
|
Richard J Pinard
Winooski - Richard J. Pinard, 81, peacefully finished his race and went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Richard (Dick) was born on December 7, 1937 in Barre, Vermont to Lucien and Bibiane (Blais) Pinard. He attended St. Monica School as a child and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1955. After high school, Richard attended Saint Michael's College and seminary before he was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1964. He spent several years serving in the priesthood until he felt God leading him in a different direction.
On February 2, 1985 Richard married Paula Viens in Barre, Vermont, and soon settled in Winooski with Paula and his daughter, Nicole. He worked various jobs over the years, but spent the last twenty-two years as the custodian at North Avenue Alliance Church in Burlington. Richard attended Ignite Church in Williston and served there faithfully for the past twenty-seven years. As a born-again Christian, Richard had a deep love for Jesus and for other people. His smile and presence would radiate wherever he went and will always be remembered by his family, friends, and those he met along his journey. Those who knew Richard best will never forget his sense of humor and how much he loved to dance.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Lucien and Bibiane Pinard (1989); sister, Jeanne d'Arc Verrett (1979); sister, Madeleine Benoit (2014);and brother, Paul Pinard (2017).
Those left to honor Richard and carry on his legacy are his beloved wife Paula; daughter, Nicole Pinard and boyfriend Shawn Berry; sister, Marguerite Worthing; brother, Francis Pinard; brother, Raymond Pinard and wife Vivian; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Ignite Church in Williston at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House (3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446).
The family would like to thank the amazing staff on Baird 3 and Shepardson 4 at the UVM Medical Center, and The McClure Miller Respite House for their wonderful care and compassion.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved his appearing." 2 Timothy 4: 7-8
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 22, 2019