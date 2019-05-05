|
|
Richard John Lucia Sr.
South Burlington - Richard John Lucia Sr. (Dick), 81, of South Burlington, has ended his journey here on earth on May 3, 2019 with his children and his loving sister Lorraine Besaw by his side.
He was born to the late George and Arlene (Bevins) Lucia, December 18,1937. On June 8,1957, Richard married the love of his life and beautiful bride Betty Jane Reed, who predeceased him on April 6,2019. He carried the love he had for her to the very end of his life missing her; she was his strength she opened her arms and took his hand and danced away to Heaven's gate.
Richard is survived by his children: Jacqulyn and her husband Matthew, Richard Jr. and his wife Lisa, Michael and his partner James, Susan and her partner Keith, Julia and her partner Alan and the baby Brandy and her partner Aaron. She is survived by 8 grandchildren: Ryan, Cortney, Justin and Alex Lucia - Sydney Lucia and her husband Brendan Sage - Hannah Lucia - Jacob Lucia Reynolds and Samuel Little. Richard is also survived by his beautiful great-granddaughters Sophia and Anabelle Lucia; sisters Gloria and Lorraine and his brother George Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was well-known in the South Burlington community for being the best wrecker driver and having owned Dick Lucia's Wrecker Service. His love for his work and his truck is apparent in that he retired from business at the age of 72. This love was reciprocated by his customers and the community he came into contact with. It was impossible to go anywhere without running into someone he knew.
To his children, he was their superhero and the hardest working man they have ever known. He instilled his work ethic, love of family, and sense of doing the right thing into his children. His love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing or just sitting on his front porch made such special memories. His brother-in-law Richard Blondin was also waiting for him at Heaven's gate so he could show him the hunting and fishing spots in Heaven. To his two special nephews Ricky and Tommy Blondin words can't express how grateful he was for the love that they had for him and the time that they spent with him on those back road rides in his later years; he loved those two boys like they were his sons and they loved their Uncle Dick as a second father. There was always a special bond between the Lucias and the Blondins that will always be there. Those memories will stand out in the minds of his children and will never be forgotten.
Richard was especially devoted to his bride, Betty Jane. He always strived to make her happy; she didn't need much, just the simplest things like just holding her hand and expressing his love for her, letting her know how beautiful she was and making her smile. They were truly soulmates on earth and in Heaven. He loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren wholly and unconditionally. He was their Papa and a guiding, loving force in their lives.
Daddy, Papa, Dick - he will be missed by all, our superhero finally has his cape and is flying high with his bride Betty by his side. We find peace knowing that they are together holding hands and dancing again in Heaven. Daddy we will miss you so, we will remember the words that we spoke each day, "Love you" and you would say "Love you more". You are the wind beneath our wings; when our journey here on earth is done your children know that Mommy and you will come to take us home.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Richard's life will be held Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. Burial will take place in Resurrection Park Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church. All are welcomed. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 5, 2019