1/1
Richard L. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Wilson

Richard L. Wilson, 82, of Putnam Station, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born in Peekskill, New York, April 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Clifton C. and Patricia (Bertrand) Wilson.

Richard was a graduate of Peekskill High School. He attended the Citadel before serving his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a 1961 graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he stood out in football as a two-way player.

While working on his family farm in Orwell, Vermont, Dick was no stranger to hard work. Mr. Wilson was employed as a Construction Supervisor for Kubricky Construction Company for many years, and served as Highway Superintendent for Hamilton, Essex and Washington Counties.

He was the proprietor of the Putnam House and served as President of the Putnam School Board for 17 years.

Dick was a proud member and Past Master of the Warrensburg Lodge # 425, Free & Accepted Masons, and served as District Deputy Grand Master of the Saratoga Warren District of New York State. In addition, he served as Past High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons, Past Potentate of the Oriental Shriners, served on the board of Governors for Springfield Shriners Hospital, King Solomon's Temple Commandery, Washington County, and the Troy Court # 122 of the Royal Order of Jesters.

Dick was a member of the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge # 1494.

He was an avid hunter, conservationist and life member of the National Rifle Association.

Dick was a proud supporter of American values and the Republican party. He cherished his large extended family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching and ensuring his next generation is prepared to continue their legacy.

Dick will always be remembered for his cheerful smile, high toast and storytelling with friends. He set an example in the construction world helping many young men pursue their careers. He believed everyone should be treated on the same level, having the same opportunities for a better life. If we all could live the life of Dick Wilson, it would be a life well lived.

He was pre-deceased by his brother and best friend, Clifton C. Wilson. Cliff always saw to it that the family stayed close together and he always had a smile for everyone and loved his brother and best friend, Richard, dearly.

He is survived by his three sons, Barry E. Wilson and his wife Paula of Putnam Station, Luke S. Wilson of Queensbury, and Darrell T. Wilson and his wife Jeanene of Putnam Station; two sisters, Marie Hayes and her husband Frank of Georgia and JoAnn James and her husband Rick of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven grandchildren, Kristopher Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Alyssa Wilson, Janelle Starr, Justine Wilson and Delaney Wilson; two great-granddaughters, Norah Starr and Margeaux Starr; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

The Warrensburg Lodge will conduct a Masonic Service at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Roger Richards, Pastor of the Log Chapel, will officiate. Military Honors will take place following the services.

Masks and Social Distancing are required.

To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please submit donations in his name to the Springfield Shriners Hospital. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield/ways-to-give




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
12:15 PM
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St
Ticonderoga, NY 12883
(518) 585-7323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved