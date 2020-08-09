1/1
Richard Leo "Dick" Lefebvre
Richard Leo "Dick" Lefebvre

Richard Leo "Dick" Lefebvre, embarked on a new adventure on August 6, 2020, passing from natural causes. Dick was born in Burlington July 7, 1948 to the late John and Rita (McGrath) Lefebvre. Dick was also predeceased by his two older brothers, James "Jimmy" and John "Bobby." He is survived by his four sisters, Margaret (Edward "Butch") Dorey, Mary (Barry) Stevens, Theresa "Terry" Lefebvre, and Barb (Greg) Thayer, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins. Dick's full notice can be seen at awrfh.com where you can also share your memories.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
