Richard P Hardy, 86 of Burlington passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center unexpectedly after a successful hip surgery three days prior.
He was born on March 13, 1933 in Burlington the son of Mary and Pearley Hardy. He graduated from Burlington High School and received an honorable discharge from the Army and served during the Korean conflict. He spent most of his life as a steel worker for Vermont Structural Steel and Reliance Steel. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on cars and he enjoyed sitting at the picnic table with his neighbor George.
He is survived by his son David Hardy of Burlington, Daughter Lori Weed of Milton and one sister Audrey Moorby of Burlington.
His final resting place will be at Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.
