Richard P. MacDonald (Dick Mac)
Colchester - Richard P. MacDonald 81, passed away after a long hard battle with cancer.
He was born in Burlington to the late Beatrice (MacDonald) Tash in July 1938 and graduated Winooski High in 1956. He worked for Chittenden Trust for several years and married his high school sweetheart Pauline (Spoor) Evans in 1958.
Dick was a salesman for Charlebois for many years then he started his own business until his retirement.
Besides his mother he was also predeceased by his wife Pauline, son Michael Paul and sister Joyce Jarvis.
He is survived by his daughter Lori Hanley of Delaware, son Scott of Colchester, Grandsons Jacob Scott and Michael Stef-On Colchester, Great Grandson Carter Richard Colchester.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law James Jarvis and nieces and nephews Jane, Jamie, Jodi, Jason, and Jonathan.
Dick is also survived by his many friends/customers, Buzzy and the New England Kenworth team, Ed and the B&B team, Tri County Milk Movers and Pete McCoy as well as many others.
Those of you that knew Dick knew that he would do anything he could for anybody. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.
Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Hospice Team @ UVM Home Health 1110 Prim Rd, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020