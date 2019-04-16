|
Richard Racine
Winooski - Richard O. Racine passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 6th, 2019. Richard was a proud man who dearly loved his God, flag, and country. He worked hard at General Electric for 27 years before retiring at the age of 55. He loved his dogs and cats and all of them were strays in need of a home.
He was there to help anyone who needed it. He leaves behind his wife Betsey of 58 years who doesn't know how to live without him. There will be no services at this time, with a celebration of life at a later time.
There is no need to list the people he left. Those whom he loved know and that's all that matters. Services are in the care of Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019