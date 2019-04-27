|
Richard V. Deforge, Sr.
Colchester/Kissimmee - Richard V. Deforge, Sr. 73 passed away on Friday, April 12th 2019 in Kissimmee, Florida after a lengthy illness.
Dick was pre-deceased by his parents, Victor & Priscilla Deforge and his daughter Angela. His is survived by his son Richard and his wife, Greta and his daughter Laurie. Dick is also survived by his sisters, Janet Deforge, Carol Redmond, Gloria Deforge & Skip Ambrose and Anita & Alan Bessette, his nephew and godson, Jason Deforge and niece, Jennifer Torres and her husband George and great niece, Seraphina. At Dick's request there will be no visiting hours or service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 27, 2019