Richard W. Dusablon, Sr.
Burlington - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Richard Dusablon, 92 on June 16, 2020, at his home. The family invites you to view the complete obituary and share your memories and condolences by visiting www.gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.