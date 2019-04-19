|
|
Richard William Lewis Sr.
Winooski - Richard William Lewis Sr., 58, of Winooski, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14th. He was born on September 25th, 1960, the son of Gordon Lewis and Mary Gardner. In February 2016 he was preceded by his wife, Sandra Lee Lewis of which he married on July 7th, 1979 and was married for 36 beautiful years. He was also preceded by his son Richard Lewis Jr. in July 2008.
He is survived by his 2 daughters Tina Lewis and Tanya Crowley, his son-in-law Adam Crowley, his granddaughter Brianna Lewis, his mother Mary Gardner, his brother Jim Lewis, his sisters Linda Foster, Debbie Lague brother-in-law Philip Lague and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Richard who always liked to be called "Rick" was a loving husband and an amazing father. He took care of his wife for many years of sickness and he was always there for his children, family and friends. He was so strong and had such a big heart. He could make anyone smile or laugh just because of who he was. That's what he liked to do, make people happy, make people smile and feel loved. He was a Master Carpenter who could build or fix anything all he needed was a hammer and some nails. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, being outside, telling stories and jokes, listening to music, dancing with his wife and spending time with his daughters and his cat Ducky. He loved making memories with his daughters and having them by his side made him happy. His family and his friends were so important to him and his spirit will live on within them.
To our beloved father and to my dear son, we love you and we will miss you so much. Rest In Peace until we meet again one day in heaven.
The viewing hours will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St. in Winooski, from 9-11am. A mass service to follow at St. Francis Xavier Church on St. Peter's St. in Winooski. Following the service, burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. In Richard's memory, a reception will be held at the RVA in Winooski following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations, contributions or further information please contact LaVigne Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019