|
|
Richard William McGowan
Shelburne - Rick McGowan passed away at his home in Shelburne on June 13, 2019 due to Alzheimer's disease. He was all action, the guy with the brisk walk, intense stories and a twinkle in his eye, always ready to 'do the right thing' or get up and dance. He was well-known for his integrity, love of adventure and travel. Rick was born on February 26, 1948.
Rick provided his expertise to projects for Associates in Rural Development (ARD) and was also an independent consultant; managing water projects throughout Asia.
He was survived by his wife and son, Nancy and Ed McGowan, two brothers and his extended family. He will be remembered by his Men's Team of thirty years and professional colleagues at home and from around the world. Rick lived his life fully.......love, friendships, fun, adventure, ambition, and acclaim. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Church, Burlington, on August 25 at 3 pm. Please visit www.Gregorycremation.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 11, 2019