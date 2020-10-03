Rinald George (Ray) Precourt
Shelburne - Rinald George (Ray) Precourt age 90 of Shelburne, died on September 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Saco, Maine on September 6, 1930, beloved son of George and Emilia (Martel) Precourt. He worked at the Pepperell and Bates Textile Companies and the Saco Lowell Machine Shop. Rinald enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in January 1951 and served until January 1954. On August 25, 1951 he married Beatrice Margaret Dolan of Gorham, Maine at St. Mary Catholic Church in Westbrook, Maine. Together they raised six children Raymond, Michael, Patricia, Brian, Edward and Steven.
In 1955 he took home courses to study for his GED and received it from the University of New Hampshire in 1957. In September 1957 he enrolled at Keene State College in Keene, NH. He felt Beatrice was so instrumental in his earning a college degree. Beatrice, a teacher, stayed home with their three children at the time and a fourth was born before he graduated in June 1961.
He started his teaching career at Bristol Memorial High School and Tilton-Northfield High School in NH. Then he and the family moved to Shelburne, VT in 1965. During his teaching career in VT he taught at CVUHS as the Industrial Arts Department Chairman, Edmonds Junior High, Hunt Junior High and Burlington High School until his retirement in June 1996. He started B&R Electric, B&R Developers and Precourt Investment Company while teaching which he ran with his children. He always had a strong work ethic from when he was young and worked hard to support his family along with Beatrice. His strong work ethic has been passed on to his children and grand children.
Rinald was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved to have the family get together often for dinner, birthday parties, and holidays or just for a meal. He was always willing to help his family in whatever they did and wanted us all to be successful at whatever we did. Whenever a grandchild needed to be watched he was always there to help. He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandkids. He enjoyed traveling with Beatrice after their retirement to Hawaii, Bermuda, Ireland, England, Maine and many other places. He had a great sense of humor and was willing to laugh at himself.
Some of his happy memories were that he always felt blessed to have met Beatrice at the Buxton Square Dance in 1948, attending Beatrice's graduation from Gorham State Teachers College, working with his sons in the family business, spending time with his daughter Tricia and her family at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine, and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He looked forward to planting a vegetable garden every spring when he was younger.
Rinald was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus St. John Vianney Council #7525 and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He was a longtime member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Shelburne, VT. His Catholic faith was an important part of his life and he practiced it faithfully all his life.
Rinald leaves behind his wife Beatrice of 69 years, his children, Raymond (Mary), their children Ian & Julia; daughter-in-law Mindy, her children Scout (son Michael), Samantha (her spouse Andromeda) & Thomas; Tricia (Jonathan), their children Brianna (her spouse Keith), Kellen & Alainna; Brian (Alison), their children Megan, Joseph & Alexander; Edward (Jo-Anne), their children Justin (son Greyson) and Mitchell; and Steven (Susan), their children Nicole, Brendan & Kristen. Also, his sisters Rachel (Paul) Turnage and Rita Bourgalt, brother Leo (Millie) Precourt and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Michael, parents George and Emilia Precourt, sister Jacquelyn Desaulniers, brothers Edmond, Fernand, Norman, Paul, Gerard, Lawrence, Robert and Ernest. He was also predeceased by his childhood friend and brother-in-law Raymond Landry; brothers-in-law Victor Desaulniers and Arthur Laliberty; sisters-in-law Louise Laliberty, Anna Landry, Irene and Rita Precourt.
The family would like to thank the many health professionals for their expert and compassionate care over the years, especially Dr. Joseph Winget, Dr. Susan Shull and UVM Hospice, specifically Judy Johnson.
Due to Covid-19 a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at Christ the King Church in Burlington on October 10, 2020. Burial will also be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St. Catherine of Siena Building Fund, P.O. Box 70, Shelburne, VT 05482; Shelburne Food Shelf, 5420 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 or UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences.