|
|
Rita Alic Jodoin Mongeon
Burlington - Rita Alice Jodoin Mongeon, September 23, 1925 - January 23, 2020, from Burlington, passed away in her sleep at Elderwood after a 10 year struggle with Alzeheimer's disease.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Louise), Larry (Joan) Ann Robillard (Marcel) Peter (Charlene) Paula, and son-in-law Jim Lehneman. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Cal (1992), and daughter Diane Lehneman (2012), her siblings, Fernand Jodoin, Theresa Lapointe, Madeline Letourneau, Lillian Jodoin, George Jodoin, Richard Jodoin, Paul Jodoin, Laurette Corbin, Lawrence Jodoin, and Louise Trombley
Growing up in Lakeside, she was the daughter of the late Hector and Lydia (Courtois) Jodoin. She was the second of their 11 children and the last member of her family to grace this earth.
On Feb 2, 1952, Rita married Clarence (Cal) Mongeon in Burlington. They made their home in Winooski raising their six children. She loved spending the summers at their camp on Malletts Bay with her family and spent her last years reading and rocking on the porch. She was an avid reader and lover of old TV movies. Rita was a long-time member of St. Francis Xavier Parish of Winooski.
The Mongeon family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Eugene Moore and his office staff having supported Rita for many years, staff at Elderwood (formerly Starr Farm) and Nathalie Couture RN and team from Bayada Hospice for the care provided to Rita.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 31st at 10am at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski with interment to follow in the St. Francis Xavier cemetery.
An expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to
SFX Parish 3 St. Peter St, Winooski, VT
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020