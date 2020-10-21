Rita M. Brown
Bristol - Rita M. Brown, 88, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in Bristol.
She was born on April 24, 1932 in Bristol, CT the daughter of Alfred and Ora (Godaire) Robidoux.
She married Francis G. Brown on June 22, 1953 and was employed at Van Raalte and Drake & Smith Co. and Cubbers.
Rita is survived by her husband Francis G. Brown of Bristol; her son Ronald and wife Betty Brown of Lincoln; two grandsons Jody and Louis Brown of Lincoln; great grandson Hunter Brown and great granddog Gunner; a brother Alfred Robidoux of Bristol, CT; special niece Claudia and husband John Cassata.
Predeceased by a sister Doris Quattrocci and husband John; three brothers Joseph, Albert and Leo Robidoux.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 26th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Bristol. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.