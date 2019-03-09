|
|
Rita M. Cook
Swanton - Mrs. Rita M. Cook, age 90, passed away at her home, Wednesday evening March 6, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church with Father Maurice Roy celebrating. Interment will take place later this spring in the Cook family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive condolences in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans, on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in Rita's name to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at:
www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019