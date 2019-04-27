|
|
Rita Martel
WIlliston - Rita Martel age 89 passed away on April 24, 2019 at the St Albans Health & Rehab Facility in St Albans. She was born on February 2, 1930 to the late Eusebe & Marguerite (Jutras) Martel. Rita and her late Husband Maurice bought their dairy farm in 1955. They worked the farm as a couple and were very successful dairy farmers. After retirement they did much traveling to places all over the country. She enjoyed cooking for people and she will always be remembered for her homemade bread, meat pies, fruit pies and baked beans that we all looked forward too. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She could mend and put anything back together with a patch or two. The family enjoyed camping together and barbecuing down at the lake. She was a tiny woman who always worked hard, who was strong in many ways and feisty.
Rita is survived by 5 children, Ruth Antone (Richard), Mary Shepard (Terry), Joan White (Denis), Jane Stowell, & Raymond Martel (Susan). Grandchildren Ricky, Chad, Wendy, Beth, Denis, Donovan, Chana, Dustin & Ryan. Several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Brother Andre Martel & Sister Irene Longe. She is predeceased by her husband Maurice A., son Maurice E. and brother Jerome Martel.
The family would like to thank St Albans Health & Rehab for the wonderful care they gave our mother.
There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will take place at Holy Family Church in Essex on Monday, April 29 at 11:00 AM. At the request of the family burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Serivce.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 27, 2019