Rita Ouellette
Burlington - Rita M. Ouellette, 94, died peacefully of old age on June 29, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare with her family by her side. She was born January 17, 1925 in North Adams, MA, the daughter of Helena Mulqueen and Edward Livesey. She attended Catholic schools in North Adams and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1942. During WWII she worked for the Sprague Electric Company's sample lab and learned how to make various electronic components for further testing. On October 1, 1949 Rita married the handsome sheet metal worker Alfred J. Ouellette at St. Francis Church in North Adams. They made their home in Adams, MA where their first two children, Mary and Joseph, were born. In November 1956 the family moved to Green Acres Drive in Burlington, where third child Jane was born and Rita lived for the next 59 years. After Alfred unexpectedly died in 1985, Rita continued to keep house, often with her mother Helena by her side. She was kind and generous to everyone and all animals. She fed birds, squirrels and stray cats. She loved her garden, mowing the lawn, Bingo, casino gambling and the music of Rod Stewart and Roger Whittaker. Rita was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by daughter Mary Burnham and husband Doug, son Joseph Ouellette and wife Joyce and daughter Jane Watson and husband Paul. Her grand- and great-grandchildren include Jesse (Carla) and Raymond Ouellette; Casie (Bruce), Sarah and Ryan Palmer; Ella Burnham; Alex (Elaine), Annalise and George Watson; and Michael (Mia) Watson. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday July 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church at 1251 North Ave. in Burlington. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. Her family wants to thank the staff of the UVM Home Health and Hospice, Birchwood Terrace Healthcare and Mansfield Place Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided for Rita in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403. [service details to be provided by Ready]. Goodbye Mom. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 2, 2019