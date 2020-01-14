|
Rita (Twine) Robar
Burlington - On Jan. 5, 2020, Rita did "cartwheels into Heaven". She was born in Burlington on Dec. 29, 1930 to Percy Twine and Bertha Ploof and recently celebrated her 89th birthday. Rita was employed and will be well remembered as an L.N.A./Caregiver at Birchwood Terrace Health Care for 34 years.
She is survived by her children: Alana Dion (Paul Pratt) and Darrell Robar (Robyn), all of Milton and Randi Anne Duval (Bob Maxwell) of Colchester and son-in-law, Dick Dunn and several grand and great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held in May at New Mount Calvary Cemetery at a time and date to be announced.
For a full obituary go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020