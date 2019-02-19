|
|
Rita T. Lorraine
Colchester - Rita T. Lorraine, 93 died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 21, from 4pm to 7pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, at 11:00am at Holy Cross Church, Colchester. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 19, 2019