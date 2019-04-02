Services
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
Robert A. Gaudette

Robert A. Gaudette Obituary
Robert A. Gaudette

Alburg - Robert A. Gaudette, age 75, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family at the McClure Respite House in Colchester.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Kidder Memorial Home from 4:00 PM until the hour of the service.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019
