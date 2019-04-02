|
|
Robert A. Gaudette
Alburg - Robert A. Gaudette, age 75, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family at the McClure Respite House in Colchester.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
Visitation will be held on Thursday at Kidder Memorial Home from 4:00 PM until the hour of the service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019