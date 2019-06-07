Services
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Robert A. Perras

Swanton - Robert A. Perras, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton.

www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 7, 2019
