Robert A. Powlus
Burlington - Robert A. Powlus, 86, died July 21, 2020, peacefully at the Respite House in Colchester. He was born August 26, 1933, in Berwick, PA, the son of Lester and Lucy Powlus. Bob graduated from Berwick High School, Class of 1951. On Nov. 26, 1953, he married Janet L. Troy. They enjoyed 59 years together and had three children who meant everything to them.
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and after being honorably discharged, obtained degrees in electrical engineering from Penn State, Princeton and attended Rutgers University. Bob began his engineering career at RCA Laboratories and after living in Berwick, State College, Levittown and Yardley (all in Pennsylvania), the Powlus family spent two years in Yorktown Heights, NY to begin his career with IBM, and settled permanently in Burlington in 1971. He retired in 1991.
Bob enjoyed life to the fullest and touched the lives of many, especially young people. He was active for many years with Vermont DeMolay and was the Executive Officer of the state for over a decade. He was also an active square dancer and would travel to many regional events with the square dance community. Each week included meeting friends and colleagues for breakfast or lunch.
He actively volunteered his time to many organizations including the Ethan Allen Homestead, Flynn Theater and Meals on Wheels.
He was an active Amateur Radio operator and held the call signal W1GIP for 70 years.
Bob was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Burlington. He was a member of Washington Lodge No 3 and Bristol (PA) Lodge No 25 for many years. Also, he was a 33 degree Mason with the Northern Jurisdiction of the Scottish Rite.
Bob is survived by son Lee, of Essex; daughter, Jill Rainville and husband, Mike, of Lincoln; and son, Jeff and wife, Peggy, of Waco, Texas; five grandchildren, Caitlin Shaw and husband Keith, Adam, Ryan, Andrew, and Ian; two great grandchildren Noralyn and Killian.
Bob is predeceased by his wife Janet, sister Marion McAfee and daughter-in-law Allyson Powlus
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Ethan Allen Homestead, 1 Ethan Allen Homestead Burlington VT 05408.
