Robert A. Withey
Montpelier - Robert A. Withey, 90, of Montpelier, died on April 13 at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin, Vermont after a brief illness.
Born in 1929 in Long Branch, New Jersey to Walt and Mary Withey, he graduated from Long Branch High School and Rutgers University, where he received his BS and Master's degrees in Education.
In 1952, he married his college sweetheart Maria Foderaro at Woodlawn on the Douglass College campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Bob's life-long commitment to education began as a teacher and coach in Metuchen, New Jersey, then on to the State Board of Education in New Jersey, culminating as Commissioner of Education of Vermont from 1972-1981, the longest tenure in state history.
Bob followed that up with the Vermont Association of Independent Colleges (Executive Secretary), Vermont Bankers Association (Executive Vice President) and finally eight years as Assistant Executive Director with the Vermont Principals' Association.
He is survived by Maria Withey, his wife of 67 years, and by son Robert Withey and his wife Brenda Ellwood Withey of South Burlington, by daughter Kym Maynard of Duxbury, and son Ted Withey and his wife Dagny Hoff of Montpelier. He is also survived by grandson Master Sergeant Dylan Maynard and his wife Jaclyn of Ft. Benning, Georgia and granddaughter Chelsea Frost of Berlin, Vermont, as well as five great-grandchildren.
Per Bob's request, there will be a private family service at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the , 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020