Robert Arthur Clairmont
Robert Arthur Clairmont died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Due to the current public gathering restrictions, there will be no visiting hours. Burial will be later this year at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Gregory Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements. To view his life letter and to leave online condolences please visit gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020