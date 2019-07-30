|
|
Robert B. Bingham
Cornwall - Robert B. Bingham 89, died Sunday July 28, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Middlebury, with the Rev. Luke Austin as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A Celebration of Roberts life will be held follow at 4 P.M. at the Cornwall Congregational Church will the Rev. Mary Woodman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Addison County 4 H Foundation in care of Martha Seifert at U.V.M> Extension -23 Pond Lane, Suite 300, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 30, 2019