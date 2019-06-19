Services
Burlington - Robert B. LadaBouche, 74, passed away after a long illness at Burlington Health & Rehabilitation on June 14, 2019 with his daughter & son-in-law by his side.

He was born in Burlington on April 22, 1945, the son of Lawrence & Florence (Church) LadaBouche. He owned his own painting/wallpapering business and enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards. He especially enjoyed weekly visits from his two sisters, Joyce and Mary.

He leaves his daughters:Gigi & husband, Stan Griffin and Tara McClain, all of So. Burlington; his granddaughters, Brittany & husband, Nick Benoit and Ashlee & husband, Andy Troescher; 4 great-grandchildren;his sisters: Mary Derouchie, Joyce Bosvine of Williston and Carol Mailhot of ME; his brother, George of Milton and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Theresa Atwell and Nancy Connelly and his brother Richard LadaBouche.

Services will be at the convience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 19, 2019
