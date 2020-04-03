|
|
Robert Burdo Sr.
Burlington - Robert "Bob" Francis Burdo, Sr., 77, of Burlington passed away on March 30th, 2020. He was born on April 4th, 1942, in Burlington, Vermont.
In 1971, Bob married Valerie Wilford in Cumberland Head, New York. They were happily married for over 48 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Valerie Burdo, his children Dawn Burdo, Tina Burdo, and Eric Burdo and his partner Liz, his sisters Sue Powell and Nancy Canavan, his brothers Steve Burdo and Wayne Burdo, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his father Francis Lyman Burdo, his mother Ellen Burdo, his son Robert F. Burdo, Jr., and his sister Marlene Downing.
Bob worked at H.O. Wheeler Elementary School for the Burlington School Department as a custodian. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Bob spent his life as a devoted New York Yankees fan and enjoyed sharing time with his great friends Steve Richer, Norm Senna, and Herbie Chamberlain.
The family would like to warmly thank Dr. Mark Pitcher, his entire staff, the staff at the Burlington Health and Rehab Center, as well as Bayada Hospice Care for the caring support Bob received during his time of need.
Funeral Services and burial will be held at a later date to be announced at the Ready Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020