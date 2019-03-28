|
Robert Charles Juzek
Stowe - Robert Charles Juzek (Boomer) died peacefully at The Arbors in Shelburne, VT on Friday, March 22nd after a 14-year battle Alzheimer's Disease. It was a battle well fought with dignity, courage, strength and a one-of-a-kind sense of humor.
Boomer was born in New York City on June 3rd, 1938. His father, Robert Joseph, and mother, Anna Rybicka Juzek had recently emigrated to the US from Czechoslovakia as communism began to infiltrate at the start of World War II. The family business, Metropolitan Music Co., the sole distributors of John Juzek stringed instruments, contracted and supplied all the stringed instruments and accessories for the New York Board of Education.
Boomer grew up in River Vale, NJ where he attended the local one-room elementary school. At age 7 he played his violin in a recital at Carnegie Hall, which "aroused more than ordinary enthusiasm". During his high school years, he played Junior Davis Cup tennis. He was fond of saying that he attended Rutgers University "twice" pursuing the study of engineering.
In 1968, being an avid skier, he moved Metropolitan Music to Stowe. There he concentrated on inventing, manufacturing and developing a line of luthier (violin maker) tools and accessories and continued selling the Juzek line of stringed instruments. The company has now been in business for nearly 100 years and continues to be a stronghold in the stringed instrument business worldwide.
Boomer was known for his amazing sense of humor and fun. After the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid, he created a luge run in the back yard with three major turns and bought two training sleds. Family and friends spent many a weekend scared out of their wits sliding down the course. In his front yard, he built the only grass tennis court in the state of Vermont, which in later years became the scene of many entertaining croquet tournaments.
He loved cars and bought one of the original DeLoreans. He was an ardent flying enthusiast and over the years owned several tricked out Moonie planes in which he flew friends and family all over on fun-filled adventures. He also donated time to Air LifeLine, which provided free transportation for patients in need of medical care all over the Northeast.
He adored his family, his friends and his animals. Over the years he was a sponsor of many of the arts and animal non-profits in the area. A scholarship in his name is presented each year to one or two students who plan to further their education in the musical arts.
He is survived by his wife, best friend, and partner in fun, Christy Patt; his son, Rob, his wife, Sarah and children, Ryan and Anna; son, Adam and his wife, Lea.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Arbors for the amazing care that they gave to Boomer over the past 5 years. A special thanks go out to John Jerger and Debbie Wehe, without whom this journey would never have been possible.
Arrangements are being made through Faith Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined in May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Boomer's name to The , 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495 or to North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019