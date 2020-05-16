|
Robert Clifton Parker, MPH, MD
Indiana - Robert Clifton Parker, 86, passed quietly at his home in Indiana, Pennsylvania on May 15, 2020. He was born and raised in Vermont, the son of Florence and Clifton G. Parker. He graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville, the University of Vermont, and then the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 1959. He married Mary Amanda Davison in 1958 and helped raise four children. He passed along to them his work ethic and love of rural Vermont. He served as a captain in the United States Army Reserve and was stationed in Tehran, Iran as a pediatrician and general medical officer with the ARMISH-MAAG from 1963-1965. He practiced pediatric medicine in upstate New York and then in Morrisville. Robert earned his Masters in Public Health from the University of Minnesota in 1981 and transitioned to hospital administration, first at Copley Hospital in Morrisville and then the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. He and Amanda moved to Indiana, Pennsylvania in 1994 when he assumed the position of Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. Robert also acted as interim President and CEO for a period before retiring in 2000. He was proud of the work he did to establish facilities in rural areas that lacked care options. At that point, the woodshop became the center of his world, and his neighbors and children benefitted as he handcrafted furniture and many, many lamps. Robert continued to serve in the community. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Red Cross of Indiana County and deployed to assist during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Near the end of his life, he was most happy going for walks and sharing stories.
Robert Clifton Parker is survived by his wife, Mary Amanda Davison Parker, and four children, Lynn, Frank, Seth, and Gwen. He is also remembered by his sisters Dee, Charlotte, Arlyn, and Carolyn. His brother, William, and an infant son preceded him in death. Robert has nine grandchildren who miss him dearly.
At Robert's request, there will be no funeral services. Donations to the Indiana Regional Medical Center Foundation to help support healthcare initiatives can be made in his memory at https://www.indianarmc.org/ways-to-give/indiana-healthcare-foundation/
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 16 to May 18, 2020