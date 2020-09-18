Robert Conner
Jericho - Robert G. Conner, 91 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Bob, as he preferred to be called, was born on April 24, 1929 in Newport, VT, the son of the late George Conner and Julia (Flanders) Conner. He was married to Bernice Nelson for 61 years; she predeceased him in 2017. A graveside service for Bob and Bernice, will be celebrated in the family lot in the Jericho Center Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Friday September 24, 2020 reuniting them on their 64th wedding anniversary . All participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Masks will be provided for anyone who needs one. The family invites you to visit awrfh.com
.