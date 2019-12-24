Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Emmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dale Emmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dale Emmons Obituary
Robert Dale Emmons

Hinesburg - Robert Dale Emmons, 80, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 in Burlington, in the company of his children. He led a long and full life. Through ups and downs, he remained a strong mountain of a man.

Robert enjoyed art, hunting, fishing foraging for ginseng and playing cards with his friends and family. He loved his children very much. He was an active part of his Hinesburg Community. Robert was an intelligent man, who served proudly in the Army. He will be strongly missed by all those that knew and love him.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Ernest & Mae Emmons, his brother, Rand and his sister, Audrey.

He is survived by his five siblings, six children, eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hinesburg Rescue Team.

Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -