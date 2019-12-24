|
|
Robert Dale Emmons
Hinesburg - Robert Dale Emmons, 80, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 in Burlington, in the company of his children. He led a long and full life. Through ups and downs, he remained a strong mountain of a man.
Robert enjoyed art, hunting, fishing foraging for ginseng and playing cards with his friends and family. He loved his children very much. He was an active part of his Hinesburg Community. Robert was an intelligent man, who served proudly in the Army. He will be strongly missed by all those that knew and love him.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Ernest & Mae Emmons, his brother, Rand and his sister, Audrey.
He is survived by his five siblings, six children, eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hinesburg Rescue Team.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019