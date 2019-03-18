|
Robert "Tom" Douglass Thompson Jr.
St. Albans - Robert "Tom" Douglass Thompson Jr., 71, died peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on April 28, 1947 in Burlington, the son of Robert and Helen (Lambert) Thompson.
Tom graduated from Burlington High School in 1965. He was a lifeguard at North Beach, and on the Ski Patrol at Bolton Valley. He was drafted into the US Army, serving in Vietnam from 1968 -1968, receiving the Purple Heart.
Tom also worked at UVM as an Equipment Manager and owned his own business installing pools for Leisure World. He later put his carpentry skills to use remodeling, building furniture and volunteering at St. Albans Historical Society.
Tom also loved to golf, fish, and pan for gold. He was happiest when he was passing along his knowledge, whether how to build a chair, repair a car, restore an antique, throw a ball, or execute a dive. His love of his and any pets, was legendary. He often said "I like animals more than I do people". His love for family was unconditional, but not without opinion.
His memory will be forever etched in the hearts of the people he knew and loved.
Tom is survived by his siblings, John Thompson of Milton, Susan (Jerome) Sanders of RI., Cynthia (Kenneth) Reitz of Virginia Beach, VA., Kimberly (Michael) Taber of Fairfax, Stephanie (Matt Cohen) Thompson of Fairfax, his nephews Patrick (Gail) Lee, Jerome (Mischelle) and Peter Sanders, Joshua (Jennifer) and Benjamin Reitz, Marcus (Purnima), Robert, and Thomas Taber, Adam (Kristina) Bosworth, his nieces Heather (Paul) Nunez, Samantha Reitz, Laura (John) Treichler, his uncles and aunts Denis Lambert of Stowe, Barbara Lambert of Colchester, Francis MacCormack of Fair Haven, Maryann Thompson of Burlington and Russell Thompson of CT.
He leaves many cousins, grand nieces and nephews, along with many lifelong friends.
Memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to either the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, So. Burl., VT 05403 or the VT Food Bank.
Tom's family would like to extend special gratitude to the Franklin County Home Health for the excellent care given to him during his illness.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Minor Funeral & Cremation Center in Milton. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am in the Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 18, 2019