Robert E. Abbott
South Burlington - 1930 - 2019 Robert E. Abbott passed away peacefully at home, a very happy and contented man, on September 5, 2019 at the age of 89. He lived a full life with the love of his life, his wife Irene, whom he married in July 1950.
Bob was born at his family's home in Northfield VT on February 16, 1930. He served 7 years in the US Army as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, 508th Regimental Combat Team, and was a charter member of the elite Green Berets. An employee of IBM for 32 years, Bob retired in 1987 to spend more time with his family and friends. A New England Yankee from a family dating back to the 1630s, Bob was a patriot and citizen, proud of his country and all for which it stands. A running joke and truism is that Bob never met a stranger.
Bob was predeceased by his mother Blanche, father Milton, older brother Dick - who gave his life in the Korean War - and his younger brother Buddy. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irene nee Corologos, and children Mia of Williston VT, Diane of Hinesburg VT, Susan and husband Steve Falivene of Topsfield MA, Richy and wife Laura of South Burlington VT, and Chris and wife Bobbi of Colchester VT. Also, Bob is survived by his grandchildren - the pride of his life and source of nearly 40 years of joy - Jessica and Kristin Kaiser, Chloe and Gemma Falivene, and Tucker, Justin and Kyle Abbott.
Bob and his family would like to thank the many healthcare providers who became his friends. They allowed him to have a long and fulfilling life despite multiple physical challenges over decades. Our heartfelt thanks go to Dr. Joe Haddock and assistant Margaret; Cheryl McNeil, APRN; Drs. Chris Terrien, Frank Ittleman, Cindy Noyes, Steven Ades and assistant Roxy; all UVM Medical Center Hospital and Emergency Room staff; and the staff at Occupational Health and Rehab.
The family will have a private graveside service at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob can be made to The UVM Medical Center's Palliative Care Gift Fund, The UVM Cancer Center Fund, or The UVM Children's Hospital in Burlington VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019