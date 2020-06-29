Dear Diane, John and Jason, I am so sorry for your loss. Working with Doctor Cryan, for some forty years was a privilege I will always remember. He was a great boss and a great friend. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He also had a terrific bond with his patients and staff. He was loved by all who knew him. I am so happy that he and I were able to visit last summer, he will always be in my heart.

Joanne Hoke

Friend