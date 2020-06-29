Robert E. Cryan, D.D.S.
Robert Eugene Cryan, D.D.S, age 81, of South Burlington, Vermont, died from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease at home on June 26, 2020. He passed while surrounded by loved ones. Dr. Cryan ("Bob") was born March 20, 1939 in New York City, the youngest son of John J. and Ethel Duguid Cryan. He graduated from Fordham University in 1961 and Columbia Dental School in 1965. After graduation, Bob moved to Burlington, Vermont, to complete a one-year residency at Mary Fletcher Hospital; during his residency, he met his life's love Diane Bienvenu, an R.N. at Mary Fletcher. They married on July 2, 1966, at All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster, New Hampshire.
Dr. Cryan is survived by Diane and their two sons: John, his wife Laura, and their two daughters Caitlin and Courtney (Millbury, Massachusetts); and Jason, his wife Unah, and their son, Nathaniel (Salt Lake City, Utah). Bob is also survived by his siblings, brother John Cryan and his wife Maria (Briarcliff, New York), sister Mae Kavanagh and her husband Pierce (La Jolla, California), sister-in-law Maryse Dunbar and husband Gene (Essex Junction, Vermont), brother-in-law, Dr. Michel Bienvenu and wife Pamela (Courrendlin, Switzerland), and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Jane Redmond.
Dr. Cryan entered into private dental practice in 1966 and retired in 2008. In his 42 years of professional life, Bob was beloved by his patients and achieved many accomplishments: he served on the Vermont State Board of Dentistry (eventually as Board President) and was a 30-year member of the Northeast Regional Board of Dental Examiners; he was a longtime member of the Vermont State Dental Society, and for many years served as an expert witness for legal cases in Vermont involving dental issues. For ten years, Dr. Cryan proudly served as the Dentist in the medical company of the Vermont National Guard, retiring at the rank of Captain. In his personal life, Bob was devoted to his family and cherished time spent with them, whether at their summer home in South Hero, Vermont, or traveling worldwide; for years, Bob enjoyed his lunchtime racquetball games with colleagues and friends. Upon retirement from his medical practice, Associates in Dentistry, Bob started to play golf and continued to enjoy boating on Lake Champlain.
Bob will always be remembered for his dedication and commitment to family and community, his enduring sense of humor, and his unfailing generosity, often providing free dental care for those in need.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to Bob's former dental practice partners, especially Dr. Joseph Kropf for years of generous care, and to Silver Leaf In-Home Care, especially Donna, Serena, and Rebecca for their compassionate support. A Mass of Christian Burial and Committal will take place at a later date that will be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Cryan's name may be made to the UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice (https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/) or the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association (300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495). Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.