Robert E. Kaigle
Robert E. Kaigle

South Burlington - Robert E. Kaigle, 95, of South Burlington, VT died Thursday November 26, 2020 at the Respite House after a brief illness. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.

Due to Covid, there will be no visiting hours. There will be a private mass and military burial at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being made by Lavigne Funeral Home of Winooski, VT. We would like to thank the staff at Allen Harbor, Green Mountain Nursing Home and the McClure Respite house. We would also like to give special thanks to Eric Adu for caring for and being dad's friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be make to the McClure Miller Respite House, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT. 05446.








Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
