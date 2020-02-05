Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Robert E. "Bobby" Miller

Robert E. "Bobby" Miller Obituary
Robert E. "Bobby" Miller

Colchester - Robert E. "Bobby" Miller, 84 of Colchester died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at UVM Medical Center.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 3-6pm at the Robert E. Miller Expo Center in Essex Junction. A Celebration of Life will follow on Wednesday, February 12, at 11:00am also at the Expo Center. Burial will be held privately in the spring.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of the Free Press. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, Essex Junction.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
