Robert E. "Bobby" Miller
Colchester - Robert E. "Bobby" Miller, 84 of Colchester died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at UVM Medical Center.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 3-6pm at the Robert E. Miller Expo Center in Essex Junction. A Celebration of Life will follow on Wednesday, February 12, at 11:00am also at the Expo Center. Burial will be held privately in the spring.
A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of the Free Press. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, Essex Junction.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020