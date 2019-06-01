|
Robert. E. Sheridan Jr.
Lyndonville - Bob Sheridan passed away peacefully at NVRH on May 24, 2019. He was born October 6, 1927 in Burlington, VT and was a WW II veteran stationed in Germany. He married Glenrose "Tink" Twombly on July 1, 1951. Tink predeceased him on January 6, 2014. In 1975, he left Fairchild Industries and he and his beloved wife moved from Burlington to Lyndonville where he joined Mardon Industries as their Purchasing Manager. Bob retired from Mardon's in 1989.
Bob was an avid train "chaser" and photographer. His photos were featured on calendars and in several books. Various organizations invited him to present and narrate slide shows of the trains he photographed. His family and friends will greatly miss his easy-going nature, chats, and, of course, his jokes!
He is survived by his sister Peg Sheridan-Lefebvre, nephews, Douglas Burnham and wife, Phyllis, and David Burnham; great-nieces, Tami Burnham Jones and husband, Jeff, and their two daughters, Ashley and Allison, and Laurie Burnham Vahedi and husband, Ali, and their daughter, Caley.
At Bob's request, there will be no viewing or service. We will honor Bob and Tink's desire to be interred together this summer at the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor, VT.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 1, 2019