1/1
Robert Earl "Bob/Bobby" Bleau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob/Bobby" Earl Bleau

Carrollton, GA - Robert "Bob/Bobby" Earl Bleau, age 72 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 13, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 29, 1948 in Burlington, Vermont, the son of the late Sherman W. Bleau and the late Rose Stannard Hahn. He was an artist by trade, an avid outdoorsman and a jack of all trades. Bobby loved nothing more than making people laugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Christopher Bleau, and sisters Sheila Pendris and Susan Ashley. Survivors include his wife, Avis Cook Weldon Bleau of Georgia; sisters: Sharon Bleau Molitor of Maryland and Darlene Hahn of Colchester; brothers: Charlie Hahn of Hinesburg, and Sherman Bleau II and Timothy Bleau of Essex; four step-children, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, Bobby was cremated, and the family held a memorial service on November 15 in Georgia. Bobby and his sense of fun will be sorely missed by all who knew him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 836-1466
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved