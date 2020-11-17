Robert "Bob/Bobby" Earl Bleau



Carrollton, GA - Robert "Bob/Bobby" Earl Bleau, age 72 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 13, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 29, 1948 in Burlington, Vermont, the son of the late Sherman W. Bleau and the late Rose Stannard Hahn. He was an artist by trade, an avid outdoorsman and a jack of all trades. Bobby loved nothing more than making people laugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Christopher Bleau, and sisters Sheila Pendris and Susan Ashley. Survivors include his wife, Avis Cook Weldon Bleau of Georgia; sisters: Sharon Bleau Molitor of Maryland and Darlene Hahn of Colchester; brothers: Charlie Hahn of Hinesburg, and Sherman Bleau II and Timothy Bleau of Essex; four step-children, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, Bobby was cremated, and the family held a memorial service on November 15 in Georgia. Bobby and his sense of fun will be sorely missed by all who knew him.









