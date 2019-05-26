|
|
Robert Edson Newton
Colchester - Robert Edson Newton, 84, of Colchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 21 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Bob was born on November 28, 1934 to E. Eugene and Edith (Chamberlain) Newton in Little Valley, NY. Most of his childhood was spent with his family in Punxsutawney, PA. Upon graduation from high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he learned the skills to become an electronics technician. Life after the Air Force brought him to a position with RCA.
It was on a work assignment in Burlington, VT where he met Janet Poland on a blind date. It was a perfect match and they were married on June 14, 1958. The couple became a family when they were joined by their daughters, Kathy and Karen, and son Gregory.
Bob moved to a position with the Weather Bureau, then the FAA in Burlington, VT, that brought the family to settle in Colchester. Bob enjoyed spending time sailing on Lake Champlain. As the size of the boat grew, so did Bob's enthusiasm for the hobby. He and Janet became members of the Malletts Bay Boat Club where Bob discovered the thrill of sailboat racing. Most Thursday evenings in the summer would find Bob with his crew racing around the inner portion of Malletts Bay.
Bob was a "gadget guy" who enjoyed learning how things worked and what new technologies could do. Traveling was another of Bob's passions. Whether he was putting all the family in the car for a Sunday drive or exploring the country with Janet, Bob looked forward to seeing new places.
Family was important to Bob. He and Janet shared many picnics, birthdays, holidays, and other events with both sides of their family. As his family grew, Bob became an entertaining grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all.
Bob retired from the FAA in 1993 after 35 years of service. In his retirement, Bob kept busy working as a volunteer in a research lab at UVM and as an AARP tax prep volunteer. He also worked at Hertz Rental Car transporting vehicles to and from the Burlington International Airport.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janet, devoted children, daughter Kathy (Chip) Whiting, daughter Karen (Kevin) Burgess, son Gregory (Mary) Newton, grandchildren Justin (Lindsay) Burgess, Kyle (Krystal) Newton, Christopher (Amanda) Burgess, Elyssa (Jeff) Nagle, Dale Newton, Emily Burgess, and great-grandsons Colton and Owen Burgess. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Kathryn Depp, sisters in law Catherine (Fred) LaRose, Aggie Barry, Sharon (Al) LaPlante, brother in law, Edward Poland, and many nieces and nephews. Bob is pre¬deceased by his parents, E. Eugene and Edith Newton, brother and sister in law, James and Joyce Newton, mother and father in-law, Paul and Rita Poland, sisters in law, Shirley Ward and Marian Poland, brothers in law, G. Fredrick Ward, Russell Depp, and Robert Barry.
Visiting hours will be May 29, 2019 between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Rd, Colchester, officiated by Father William Beaudin. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, with Military Honors, will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the University of Vermont Health Network Home Health and Hospice, Home Health Services https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/ or by mail at: UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Bob's family would like to thank Dr. Ben Clements, the Inpatient Family Medicine team, and the attentive staff on McClure 6 and Baird 4 at the UVM Medical Center who provided him with gentle care and warm smiles. The excellent care given to him from the caring nurses from UVM Home Health and Hospice allowed him to stay home longer which the family is grateful for.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 26, 2019