|
|
Robert F. Dunshee
Burlington - Robert F. Dunshee passed away on February 29, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT due to heart and lung failure.
Bob was proud to be an honorably discharged Army Veteran and lifetime member of the Elks Club and Eagles Club.
Bob began his career at the Hotel Vermont and Holiday Inn where he diligently served as Night Auditor. For more than forty years, Bob worked at General Electric where he achieved his greatest professional success. In retirement, Bob found joy working Gate Admission for the Champlain Valley Fair. Occasionally, someone would ask Bob if they could go into the Fair for "just a minute because they forgot something". Bob would consider letting them through without a ticket in exchange for holding their car keys or cell phone hostage to ensure their quick return.
The New North End of Burlington was Bob's paradise. He loved living there as it allowed him to regularly visit friends and employees at his favorite stops which included The Guilty Plate Diner, Zachary's, Hannaford's, Walgreens and Bessery's.
Bob was passionate about old cars and especially cherished the Corvette he owned as a young man. He never missed watching the car auctions on TV and commented on how much each car was sold for.
Bob's main hobby was tinkering with a never-ending list of house and yard projects. He preferred to drive around town to pay his bills in person as it gave him additional opportunity to socialize with his many acquaintances. Not trusting technology, Bob never owned a home computer. Instead, trusting his children to manage such things for him. He frequently hand-wrote letters to public officials who he felt needed his advice.
Comfort in Bob's final days was made possible by the amazing care and attention he received from medical staff. We'd especially like to thank Bob's physician Joe Haddock, Sr., Pulmonologist Suzanne Decapua, Cardiologist Peter Van Buren and all the staff at UVM Medical Center ICU and Respite House.
Bob is survived by his brother John Dunshee and wife Cindy; daughter Jennifer Peatman and husband Rick; daughter Melissa Willette, and son Randy Dunshee and wife Amy. He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, Alex, Morgan, Izzy, Milo and Archer.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, March 5th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 21 Buell Street, Burlington with a reception immediately following the service at the church. Burial will follow on Friday, at 2:30 p.m. at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, 76 Plattsburg Avenue, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the McClure Miller Respite House. Mail checks to: UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice of Chittenden & Grand Isle Counties, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
For online donations, please visit: https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/ and select McClure Miller Respite House from the dropdown menu in Area You Wish To Support to designate funds.
To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020