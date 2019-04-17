|
|
Robert F. "Bob" St. Pierre
Georgia/St. Albans - Georgia/St. Albans - Robert Francis "Bob" St. Pierre, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in his home at Pillsbury Manor with his daughter Mary and her husband at his side.
Bob was born on May 15, 1926, in St. Albans, the son of the late Peter M. and Mary A. (Courville) St. Pierre. On May 24, 1947, Bob married the former Elaine Cantell, who survives him. Their marriage of 71 years was one of great love and devotion for each other and a great example of how beautiful marriage can be.
Along with his wife, Elaine, Bob is survived by two daughters; Karen Rich and fiancé Michael Brown of Essex and Mary and Roger Garceau of Montgomery, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, friends, cousins and in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11 AM in Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake St.; St. Albans. Visiting hours will be Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main St., St. Albans. To view the full obituary and send messages of condolence, please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019