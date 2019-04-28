|
Robert "Bob" Fador McGill
Formerly Charlotte - Robert "Bob" Fador McGill, died peacefully in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2019. Formerly of Charlotte, VT, Bob was born in Miami, February 1, 1942. He proudly served as a United States Marine in the Kennedy White House, which included accompanying the First Family to Camp David and guarding the Mona Lisa at the National Gallery. Bob held a degree in Journalism, and an MBA from Columbia University. His media career spanned publishing and television, and took him from Manhattan to Vermont, the United Kingdom, India, and beyond. As a producer for Harcourt, Bob worked on the team that brought Sesame Street, with the Muppets and Jim Henson, on the air. Bob owned a cable TV system that included Vermont, and was an active supporter of the Flynn Theater, King Street Center, many local radio stations, and more. He also served as the President of the New England Cable Television Association, and was on a number of local Boards. After selling his New England cable TV franchise, Bob bought a sailboat and spent many lazy days on Lake Champlain, and eventually moving back to Washington, DC. He then entered public service for FEMA, which took him to New Orleans to work on Hurricane Katrina recovery, and included rebuilding with Habitat for Humanity. Bob was a gifted gardener, an avid reader, and an aficionado of classical music. Bob is survived by his wife, Francesca (Muratori); his children Kyle, Sean and Erica; his grandson Shannon (Michaela); his brother Bob Foster (Joyce); his sister, Sue Taylor; and lots of extended family. He is predeceased by his son, Ryan, sister, Lee, and brother-in-law, Jim Taylor. His first marriage (Nancy Keith) ended in divorce. Advent Funeral Services is providing funeral home services. A memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bob's memory can be made to the Semper Fi Fund, which aids military families in recovery from traumatic brain injury.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019