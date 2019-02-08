|
|
Robert Fitzgerald
South Burlington - Robert T Fitzgerald, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at The Arbors in Shelburne, VT. He was a long time resident of both Burlington and Colchester, VT. Rob was born on February 1, 1933, in Winooski, VT, the son of Thomas and Mary Ellen Fitzgerald. Rob graduated from Cathedral High School and and obtained his Bachelor's degee at the University of Vermont. Rob worked for the State of Vermont Highway Department for 40 years.
Rob married Carol King on September 10, 1955. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carol; children: Stephen, Dennis (Cathi) and Beth (Bill). Grandchildren: Colin, Sadie, Kyle and Liam.
The Service will be Saturday, February 9th, Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the LaVigne Funeral Home, Winoosk, VT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen's Church in Winooski at 1:30 pm. A burial will take place in the spring. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the of Vermont at act.alz.org.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019