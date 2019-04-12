|
Robert Forguites
Springfield - Robert J. Forguites 80, of Springfield, Vermont passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday morning April 9, 2019. He was born November 24, 1938 in Forest Dale, Vermont the son of Leslie "Bill" and Janice (King) Forguites. He attended schools in Brandon, graduating from Brandon High School class of 1956, and attended the University of Vermont.
He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He was serving as a Secretary at the Pentagon during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
On October 14, 1978 He married Barbara J. Hanna in Brandon, Vermont, She predeceased him on January 21, 2011.
He had Over 20 years banking experience, with positions ranging from bookkeeper to Chairman of the Board with the First National Bank, and 20 years municipal government experience in Springfield, Vermont, four years as Comptroller from 1994 to 1998 and 16 years as Town Manager retiring in 2014.
Mr. Forguites served as a member of the Town of Brandon Board of Selectmen a member of the Otter Valley Union High School Board of Directors. A Member of the Connecticut River Transit Board of Directors, a member of the Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District. He was a longtime member of Rotary International, and enjoyed volunteering at the Rotary Penny Sales and Christmas Parties. He was serving his third term as State Representative for Windsor District 3-2 and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he served as a member of the finance committee for several years.
He is survived by his son Adam Forguites of Essex Jct., Vt. Three Sisters; Judith Goodspeed of Brandon, Vt., Jaska DeForge of Sudbury, Vt., and Marcia Brown also of Sudbury, Vt. Aunt Nancy Forguites of Burlington, Vt. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening April 16, 2019.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Springfield, Vermont, Reverend Peter Williams Pastor will officiate.
Burial will be at a later date in the Forest Dale Cemetery in Forest Dale, Vemont.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Springfield Hospital 25 Ridgewood Road Springfield, Vermont 05156.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019