Robert Francis Lowell



7/26/2002-8/1/2020



It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our Bobby. On August 1st, Bob passed away in a tragic accident with his best friend by his side. Our two families have suffered our worst nightmares.



Bob was always wild at heart. He loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, and all things mud. He was full of laughter, humor, sarcasm, love and was always wildly inappropriate. He was an incredibly bright light in all of our lives.



Earlier this year, Bob graduated from Mount Abraham Union High School. He spent his senior year as an intern at Stark Mountain Woodworking, and was hired there upon graduation. He went straight to work, never skipping a beat. Bob was learning a variety of woodworking skills, and had a promising future ahead.



Bob is survived by his beloved Mom and Dad, Spring Streeter and Douglas Lowell, his sister Emily (his best friend since day one), and his dog Duke, all of Starksboro, VT. He is also survived by his 'Pop' Eugene Raymond, his Grandmother Shirley Streeter, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Recently his mother wrote about Bob for his graduation day. What she wrote describes Bob perfectly, and shows the love his mom had for her baby boy.



"There are very few times in our lives our when our breath is literally taken away. But I remember when Dr. Blake handed me a perfect bundle of boy that made our family complete. That baby stole my heart immediately, and even Emily at the age of two knew her best friend had been born and was immediately ready to take him home. Today, my baby graduates high school, not in a way we all know and strive for: in the last few months the coronavirus has changed our world. I am so grateful that in all the world's chaos I got to step back from this crazy world and be home more. I have been able to get an inside look at the man that we have created. And while graduation is usually a day to boast about scholarly advances, I'm going to boast about the beautiful, kind soul that he is, things I never knew. Like how much he enjoyed my love of birds, liked gardening, his undivided love for his sister Emily, his fatherly doting on his baby Dukie, how he never leaves the house without telling you he loves you, and how music is life (Stevie Nicks's "Talk to Me" is apparently great workout music), Chippewa boots are perfectly acceptable for casual or formal events, and Bruce Springsteen is the Boss. He'll argue it out and win. He has patience for nephews that require more patience then ever thought of and will take them for hikes or wild camping trips, and just yesterday he was even spied feeding a homeless guy. I'm not sure the world is ready for my sweet baby boy, but I do know anyone who encounters him is lucky and better off for it, and I've never been more proud. I love you, Bob, all the way to the moon and back."



We will be having a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday, August 15th at Cota Field in Starksboro at 2pm. We encourage all friends and family to come celebrate Bob and share memories with our family. Funeral arrangements are through the Brown McClay Funeral home in Bristol, VT. An online viewing of the ceremony will be available to those who are physically distancing or unable to attend, and will be viewable on the Brown and McClay website.



Bob would want you to remember: "What comes around is all around" and "It's all water under the fridge from here on out, boys."









