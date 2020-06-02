Robert Francis Ose
Essex Junction - Robert Francis Ose, 85, of Carmichael St. in Essex Junction, VT, went to his eternal reward in Heaven, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, 5/26/20 at his residence in Essex Junction, VT following a long illness.
He was born on February 13, 1935 in Kingston, NY, the son of Alfred and Mary (Beck) Ose.
He was a graduate of Highland High School, Class of 1953.
On September 3, 1955 he was married in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Louis, MO, to Patricia Beachler, of St. Louis, MO.
He worked in the US Air Force from 1954 - 1958. He was a Radio/Electronics Repairman on the F86D Interceptor jets. He then worked at IBM in NY and in VT as an Engineer/Manager for 32 years.
Bob was quick-witted, and quick to laugh! He was a very well organized person, an excellent manager, and a mentor to many. He loved his family dearly, and his large web of friends were like siblings. He loved to give back and to help those less fortunate. Bob was a friend to everyone. To quote his grand-daughter, Aubrie, "You need a helping hand? Call Bob Ose. You need a shoulder to cry on with a hand to hold and a hug that will last forever? Call Bob Ose. You need to talk all-things "life" to relieve some stress? Call Bob Ose."
He had many interests, and with the love of his life, wife Pat, lived life to the fullest. His Catholic faith and his family were of utmost importance and the driving forces in his life. He was their rudder.
With Pat, he loved planning and hosting large family reunions. Family from many states would gather at their camp in Milton on Lk. Champlain. Some great memories from "Christmas in July!"
Bob highly enjoyed fishing (Vermont, NY/Lk. Ontario, Florida, Alaska, Yukon, British Columbia, Washington), hunting, camping (all over the US), travelling (as a serviceman - Germany, Europe, Libya; Canada (Yukon, BC), Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, and most of the US), golf (+ worked Pro tournaments in FL with Pat), the Knights of Columbus (Grand Knight, Essex Jct. Council 2946, State Deputy), attending baseball and football games, gardening and flowers, flying, animals.
As Bob and Pat's life was blessed with a special needs child, they often volunteered in Special Olympics, and served as Co-Chairmen of a Committee, a high honor, for the International Special Winter Olympic Games, held in Smugglers Notch and Stowe, VT, in 1981.
Bob was born and raised in the Highland, NY area on a farm. Soon after high school, he entered the Air Force, and while near St. Louis, MO in 1955 for training, he met Patricia. They fell in love and were married in Sept. 1955. He was then stationed in Munich, Germany, where Pat joined him for nearly 3 years. After an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, they made a home in the Highland-Fishkill area of NY, where Bob started work for IBM. In 1965, IBM was looking for employees to move up to their Vermont location to begin work in the manufacture of computer chips. Always looking to improve his experience and provide better for the family, Bob moved the family to So. Burlington, VT in 1965. They settled a year later in a new home in Essex Center, VT, where they raised their family.
Bob, along with his sons Kevin, Scott and grandson, Ryan, was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan! Bob, with Kevin and Ryan, was a Packer Stock Owner.
Bob and Pat lived in Florida for 23 years, where they made many tremendous, close friends. He loved to golf, his ROMEO Club breakfasts, fishing, and gardening, loved get-togethers with all his friends there, and hosting family and friends; the "Ose Hotel" was always "open for business!"
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia; his children - son Kevin and daughter-in-Law Laurie Ose of Colchester, VT, daughter Yvonne and son-in-Law Michael Wolfer of Essex Jct., VT, son Scott Ose of Atlanta, GA, son Trevor Ose of Fairbanks, AK, and son Jamieson Ose, of Winooski, VT.
He is also survived by his Grandchildren - Mattie and Chelsea Mandingo of Waterbury, VT, Natalie Wolfer of Bethlehem, PA, Ryan Ose of Richmond, VA, Aubrie Ose of Essex Jct., VT, Kyla Ose of Enfield, CT, Tanner Ose of Melbourne, FL, Connor Ose of Williston, VT, and Sydney Kaye Ose and Zoe Isabella Ose of St. Mary's, GA.
He is survived by - sister Lorraine Banning of Bellingham, WA, brother George Ose of Hyde Park, NY, brother William Ose of Adams, NY, and sister Elizabeth Ose of Rochester, NY.
He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by - father Alfred Ose, Sr. of Highland, NY, mother Mary Ose of Troy, NY, sister Carolyn Duffy of Katy, TX, brother Alfred Ose, Jr. of Bowie, MD, brother Joseph Ose of Poughkeepsie, NY, and by a daughter, Denise Ann Ose, in Munich, Germany.
Bob's family would like to recognize and thank the incredible support by his 2 doctors and their respective staffs, at the UVM Medical Center: Dr. Paul Unger, Dr. Chris Anker.
We also would like to recognize and thank the staffs at: Mansfield Place/Assisted Living, Essex Jct., VT, and the UVM Medical Center - Home, Health and Hospice team.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a Funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in Bob's name to: American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/ or to the UVM Medical Center - Home, Health and Hospice https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/
Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. VT Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.